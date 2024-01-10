East Bengal start Super Cup campaign with 3-2 victory

Bhubaneswar: East Bengal FC rode on Cleiton Silva’s brace to start their Super Cup football campaign with a fighting 3-2 win over Hyderabad FC at the Kalinga Stadium here today.

Mumbai

Iyer added to Mumbai squad for Ranji game vs Andhra

India batter Shreyas Iyer was today added to the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra to be played here from January 12-15. Iyer has replaced middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, who will join the India A team for the series against England A in Ahmedabad.

Karachi

PCB parts ways with foreign coaches Arthur, Bradburn

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to amicably part ways with its foreign coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick after the senior team’s poor run of form in recent times, including a forgettable World Cup campaign.

New Delhi

HI appoints Kruis as high performance director

Hockey India (HI) today announced the appointment of Herman Kruis as the new high performance director with the Dutchman serving in the position till September. He will oversee the national junior and senior programmes of HI.

Riyadh

Loeb wins Dakar Stage 4, Al Rajhi stretches lead

Sebastien Loeb took Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally today as home favourite Yazeed Al Rajhi stretched his overall lead in the car category. Nine-time world rally champion Loeb, racing for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, finished the 299-km stage from Al Salamiya to Al Hofuf faster than Toyota’s Al Rajhi. Agencies

