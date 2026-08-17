East Bengal women open AFC Champions League campaign with emphatic 4-0 win over Rajshahi Stars

Kota Kinabalu [Malaysia], August 17 (ANI): East Bengal FC made a commanding start to their AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 campaign, defeating Bangladesh's Rajshahi Stars FC 4-0 in their preliminary-stage opener at the Likas Stadium here on Monday.

Advertisement

Olivia Anokye led the charge for the Indian side with a brace, while Rimpa Haldar and Soumya Guguloth also found the net as East Bengal dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

East Bengal needed only nine minutes to break the deadlock after being awarded a penalty. Anokye stepped up and calmly converted from the spot, despite Rajshahi goalkeeper Rupna Chakma getting close to the effort.

Advertisement

The Indian side continued to control the contest and doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when Haldar found the back of the net.

Anokye then completed her brace before the interval. In the 38th minute, Haldar delivered a cross towards the far post, with Sulanjana Raul reacting quickly to cut the ball back into the danger area. Anokye arrived at the right moment to finish the move and put East Bengal 3-0 ahead.

Advertisement

Rajshahi showed greater resistance after the break and created their best opportunity through Monika Chakma, whose long-range effort forced East Bengal goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi into a save.

East Bengal, however, remained firmly in control and added a fourth goal in the 72nd minute. A defensive mistake opened up space for Raul, who played Guguloth through, and the forward made no mistake with the finish.

The victory gives East Bengal three points from their opening Group A preliminary-stage fixture. They will next face Guam's Rovers FC on Thursday before taking on hosts Sabah FA on Sunday.

All three matches are being played at the Likas Stadium in a centralised single-round-robin format.

East Bengal qualified for the continental tournament after winning the 2025-26 Indian Women's League. It is their second appearance in an AFC competition after becoming the first Indian club to win a match in the AFC Women's Champions League last season.

The 2026-27 preliminary stage features 24 teams split into six groups, with the six group winners advancing to the league stage alongside six directly qualified teams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)