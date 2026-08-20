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Home / Sports / East Bengal Women rewrite Indian club football history with record 12-0 win

East Bengal Women rewrite Indian club football history with record 12-0 win

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ANI
Updated At : 08:58 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Kota Kinabalu [Malaysia], August 20 (ANI): East Bengal FC secured their second consecutive victory after romping to a 12-0 win over Rovers FC (Guam) in the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 Preliminary Stage at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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In doing so, the Moshal Girls created history by recording the biggest-ever victory by an Indian club in an Asian competition, whether men's or women's, overtaking the 9-0 win by East Bengal's men's team against Club Valencia (Maldives) in the 1985-86 Asian Club Championship, according to a press release from AFC Media.

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The win puts East Bengal one win away from the group stage, with Malaysia's Sabah FA their opponents on Sunday.

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Having cruised to a 4-0 win over Rajshahi Stars FC (Bangladesh) on Matchday One, East Bengal stamped their authority from the start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Priyangka Devi Naorem's effort from just outside the box saw the ball hit the left post before settling in the back of the net.

Rovers goalkeeper Jae Almonte conceded again in the 15th minute when she spilled Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam's shot from inside the box, with Astam Oraon reacting quickest to slot home the rebound.

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East Bengal continued to push, with Priyangka doubling her tally seven minutes later after breaking into the box before lifting the ball over the rooted Almonte.

The IWL champions resumed in the same vein after the break, with Sulanjana Raul dribbling into the box in the 48th minute before her cross was deflected into the path of Olivia Anokye, who made no mistake from close range.

A minute later, Soumya Guguloth picked out Abigail Antwi with a pinpoint cross, allowing the Ghanaian to nod home East Bengal's fifth.

Jae was called into action again in the 51st minute, parrying Shilky Devi Hemam's curling effort into the path of Sulanjana, who calmly converted the rebound.

Shilky etched her name onto the scoresheet five minutes later with a carbon-copy effort from just above the box, arrowing her shot into the top left corner.

Olivia grabbed her second in the 58th minute after drilling home a low shot from inside the box, before Abena Opoku finished with a thumping effort in the 64th minute.

There were more woes for Rovers, as East Bengal furthered their advantage with goals from Abena (70'), Anju (73'), and Soumya (90+3') to complete the comprehensive win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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