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Home / Sports / East Zone take commanding 584-run lead as Kishan shines again in Duleep Trophy Final

East Zone take commanding 584-run lead as Kishan shines again in Duleep Trophy Final

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ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Chennai [India], September 9 (ANI): East Zone strengthened their control on the Duleep Trophy 2026 final as they reached 212/5, leading by 584 runs in their second innings at stumps on Day 4 against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

East Zone, who had posted a giant total of 708 in their first innings, now lead by 584 runs. Kumar Kushagra remained unbeaten on 34 off 55 balls at the close of play, while Md Kounain Quraishi was also unbeaten on 26 off 30 deliveries. Kushagra struck three fours, while Quraishi hit two fours and a six.

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It turned out to be a highly productive day for the bowlers, with nine wickets falling across three sessions. East Zone wrapped up the South Zone tail early in the morning and, as expected, chose not to enforce the follow-on, opting instead to bat again on a pitch that continues to offer favourable conditions for run-scoring.

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Captain Ishan Kishan followed his 250+ in the first innings with a composed 80 off 98 balls. His innings included nine fours and three sixes and provided the backbone of East Zone's second-innings effort.

Kishan was involved in a 126-run partnership with Shikhar Mohan, who contributed 52 off 85 balls, including five fours and a six. The partnership helped East Zone recover after they were reduced to 13/2 early in the innings.

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Earlier in the day, South Zone were bowled out for 336 in their first innings, conceding a massive 372-run lead to East Zone. Skipper Tilak Varma narrowly missed out on a century, top-scoring with 99 off 211 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal made 62 off 104 deliveries and Chama V Milind contributed 43 off 68 balls.

For East Zone, Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers in South Zone's first innings, finishing with 3/62, while Mohammed Shami claimed 2/42. Md Kounain Quraishi also took two wickets for 99 runs.

East Zone had earlier piled up 708 in their first innings, with Ishan Kishan producing a spectacular 270 off 334 balls. Kumar Kushagra scored 101 off 132 balls, while Shikhar Mohan made 85 and Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed 72.

At stumps on Day 4, East Zone were 212/5 after 51 overs, with Kushagra and Quraishi at the crease. With a 584-run lead, East Zone are firmly in control of the final heading into the concluding day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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