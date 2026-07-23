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Home / Sports / ECB announces England's home schedule, Trent Bridge to host Ashes opener

ECB announces England's home schedule, Trent Bridge to host Ashes opener

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 23 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the home schedule for the men's and women's teams, with the men's five-Test Ashes series and the women's multi-format Ashes set to headline a packed international summer.

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Following their 4-1 defeat in Australia earlier this year, England's men will begin their campaign to reclaim the Ashes at Trent Bridge on June 18, with subsequent Tests scheduled at Lord's, Edgbaston, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

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The Rose Bowl will host a men's Ashes Test for the first time, while The Oval will once again stage the series finale, beginning on July 29, as per the ICC website.

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England Women, meanwhile, will launch their multi-format Ashes campaign with a one-off Test at Headingley from 24 June - the venue's first women's Ashes Test since 2001.

The rivalry will then shift to the white-ball leg, with three T20Is at Trent Bridge, The Oval and Emirates Old Trafford before a three-match ODI series at the Utilita Bowl, Lord's and Edgbaston.

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The series comes after England and Australia met in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final earlier this month, where the latter reigned as champions.

Outside the Ashes, England Men will open their home season with a five-match ODI series against Pakistan before hosting Bangladesh in a one-off Test at Lord's.

Preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will conclude with a white-ball series against New Zealand in September.

England Women will round off their summer with T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh.

The ECB have also confirmed that The Oval will host the ICC World Test Championship 2027 Final from 9 to 13 June, marking the second time the venue has staged the title decider. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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