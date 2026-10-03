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Home / Sports / “Ecstatic”: Shreyas Iyer hails Team India’s champion mentality after gold medal win over Pakistan

“Ecstatic”: Shreyas Iyer hails Team India’s champion mentality after gold medal win over Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): India men's cricket team captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight after leading the side to a thrilling 19-run victory over Pakistan in the gold medal clash at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, as Team India completed a golden double in cricket.

Iyer praised the team for maintaining its focus despite heavy rain in Japan preventing the players from practising for almost a week. He said the players continued to train whenever possible and did not make excuses for the lack of practice.

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After the women's team, the men's team beat Pakistan in the gold medal clash by 19 runs at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, on the back of heroic efforts from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma and Axar Patel.

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"If I have to use a word, I would say ecstatic as well because since the day we arrived in Japan, it was raining cats and dogs and we couldn't practice for almost a week. But the boys, the way they prepped themselves and also were doing their training on the side, we didn't complain; we didn't give any reasons. So that was a sign of a champion itself, champion team. And today was just a reflection of that," Iyer said after the match.

"Well, they were cruising pretty well, and they got that momentum in between. I just wanted to see that I get that fifth (bowler) over as soon as possible, finish it off, and then Bumrah was there, Washi was there, the lead bowlers; they wanted to come in as well. So I basically paced their overs pretty well. That's what I felt. And especially when the run rate is about 13 to 14, we know that the batsmen are going to take charge, and one wicket is going to change the momentum, shift the momentum towards us. So that's what happened, and that crucial wicket of.. I don't remember the name of the batsman (Ayub), but that changed the momentum," he added.

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Chasing a daunting target of 212, Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz stood out as a lone warrior, smashing 96 off just 51 balls. However, India’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claiming two wickets each.

Earlier, India posted a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs in the men’s cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday. Opener Abhishek Sharma provided a blazing start with 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls and Shivam Dube contributed a quick 27 off 14 balls, powering India past the 200-run mark. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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