Edge-baston: 2005 relived as Australia take 1st Test honours

BIRMINGHAM, June 20
Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes Test today.
The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107/3 but their chances looked remote when they were reduced to 227/8.
5 Usman Khawaja became the 13th player — and only the second Australian — to bat on all five days
But Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44.
In suffocating tension, he struck the final boundary to take his side over the line for a 1-0 lead in the series.
After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target.
They reached 183/5 at the tea interval — requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England’s way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.
When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England were closing in on victory. But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root and made up for Australia’s heartbreaking 3-run loss on the same ground in 2005.
Brief scores: England: 393/8 decl (Root 118, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61, Lyon 4/149) and 273 (Cummins 4/63, Lyon 4/80); Australia: 386 (Khawaja 141, Carey 66, Head 50) and 282/8 (Khawaja 65). — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...