Edge-baston: 2005 relived as Australia take 1st Test honours

BIRMINGHAM, June 20

Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes Test today.

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107/3 but their chances looked remote when they were reduced to 227/8.

5 Usman Khawaja became the 13th player — and only the second Australian — to bat on all five days

But Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44.

In suffocating tension, he struck the final boundary to take his side over the line for a 1-0 lead in the series.

After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target.

They reached 183/5 at the tea interval — requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England’s way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.

When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England were closing in on victory. But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root and made up for Australia’s heartbreaking 3-run loss on the same ground in 2005.

Brief scores: England: 393/8 decl (Root 118, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61, Lyon 4/149) and 273 (Cummins 4/63, Lyon 4/80); Australia: 386 (Khawaja 141, Carey 66, Head 50) and 282/8 (Khawaja 65). — Reuters