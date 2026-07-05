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Home / Sports / 'Ego Yamal' headband, Batman chain: Spanish teen sensation Lamine's fashion choices make headlines at FIFA World Cup

'Ego Yamal' headband, Batman chain: Spanish teen sensation Lamine's fashion choices make headlines at FIFA World Cup

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ANI
Updated At : 07:13 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Dallas [US], July 5 (ANI): Spanish teen football sensation Lamine Yamal has captivated football fans since his arrival to international and club scene at the senior level, and amidst all the hype surrounding him at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, it is his fashion choices that are also making a lot of noise.

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Yamal, who has scored one goal in four starts so far during the 2026 FIFA campaign, will be facing Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in a clash of generations on July 7, with the 18-year-old Yamal aiming to blow away the 41-year-old who is fighting for an elusive trophy in the twilight of his illustrious career.

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Yamal's presence has been very influential in Spain's campaign so far, as they have been unbeaten so far and have overcome the group stage and knockout jitters that had haunted them since their 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph. During the Spain versus Austria round of 16 clash, which the former won 3-0, Yamal could be seen wearing a headband saying "Ego Yamal". The accessory became a viral moment from the match itself.

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Many have wondered if the headband was an intentional fashion choice or something random. But as per Spanish radio station COPE, it had a meaning. A report from the station said that it was a direct response to the criticism the 18-year-old attracted on TikTok, where some fans mockingly nicknamed him 'Ego Lamine', alleging that he has developed an inflated ego due to his rise to superstardom at such a young age. The nickname had been circulating in social media for weeks, intending to take a shot at his on-field swagger.

Yamal chose to embrace the tag. COPE reported that instead of ignoring or taking the criticism too seriously, the youngster has decided to go ahead with the humour, appreciate it and sport it on his head.

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In fact, Yamal grabbed attention even before kickoff of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Austria, arriving at Los Angeles Stadium wearing a Batman chain and confidently pointing towards it as he greeted supporters.

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, walked out with the Spanish squad ahead of the match, acknowledging fans before the players went through their pre-match warm-up.

In a moment that quickly caught the eye, Yamal gestured towards his Batman chain, adding a touch of personality before stepping onto the biggest knockout stage of his international career. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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