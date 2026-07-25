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Home / Sports / Egypt, ex-Liverpool legend Salah set to join Besiktas in Turkiye, talks in final stages

Egypt, ex-Liverpool legend Salah set to join Besiktas in Turkiye, talks in final stages

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ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Ankara [Turkiye], July 25 (ANI): Egyptian and Liverpool football legend looks all set to join Turkish club Besiktas, with the negotiations having entered the final stages and the Egyptian legend just a few steps away from donning the colours of 16-time Super Lig champions, reported Goal.com.

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Salah ended his Liverpool career, which lasted nine seasons at the club's home arena, Anfield, before the FIFA World Cup. During his stay with the English football giants, he broke several records and captured two Premier League and a UEFA Champions League titles.

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As per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, quoted by Goal.com, Besiktas have agreed on all the personal terms with the star player and his agent and the veteran is set to sign a season-long deal worth upto 12 million euros.

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The deal also has a clause, allowing for an extension untill summer of 2028, with Schira pointing out that Italian coach Vincenzo Italiano played a key role in selling the club's project and vision to Salah and pushing the talks to closing phase.

Now the Besiktas board is putting final touches on paperwork before an official announcement is made, with expectations that one will be made in the coming days.

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After Salah parted ways with Liverpool, several Saudi Arabian clubs chased Salah, but reports suggested that Besiktas and Turkiye was a more likely destination, with the player's desire to stay in the European football scene playing a crucial role in this decision.

In Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 run, Salah played a crucial role in taking them to the round of 16, where they lost 3-2 to defending champions Argentina, scoring a goal and delivering two assists. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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