Elavenil Valarivan wins gold in Asian Shooting Championship

PTI
Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Updated At : 01:54 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
Elavenil Valarivan. File photo
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle competition of the 16th Asian Championships here on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who has multiple gold medals in World Cups and also been a top-finisher in the World Championships, shot a score of 253.6 to finish on top in the final.

The silver went to China's Xinlu Peng with a score of 253, while Korea's Eunji Kwon (231.2) took home the bronze.

Another Indian in fray, Mehuli Ghosh, signed off fourth after scoring 208.9 in the eight-shooter final.

