Electoral list 'violates' IOA constitution

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, November 21

The electoral for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) polls, to be held on December 10, is out and already questions are being raised by the federations that do not feature in the list.

One of the federations that do not find a mention in the list of 77 voters, made public by returning officer Umesh Sinha today, is the Handball Association of India (HAI). HAI has affiliation letters from both the international and Asian federations.

In its place, the Handball Federation of India, headed by Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has been granted voting rights.

HAI advisor Anandeshwar Panday said that the voting rights cannot be denied to any federation that has the affiliation letters from its international federation. Panday cited a recent order from Justice (retd) L Nageswara Rao. Rao on Sunday barred the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) from sending its representatives to vote in the IOA election. “…As there is no dispute that TFI has no recognition of a World Federation since 2019, it cannot be permitted to send its nominees to participate in the forthcoming elections,” the order said. Rao was unavailable for comments.

Panday said that despite two written representations from HAI secretary general, the body has been axed from the election process. “The new IOA constitution says that bodies who are affiliated to international federations should be part of IOA. Even sports code says the same,” Panday said.

Other complaints

Several other federations have shared their fears that the Sports Authority of India is trying to impact the elections, starting with the athletes commission election.

Out of 42 nominations, there were 32 withdrawals, and the 10-member committee, which is now chaired by MC Mary Kom and vice-chaired by Achinta Sharath Kamal, was elected unopposed. Interestingly, a day before voting, a meeting was chaired by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and attended by a few athletes and other administrators to decide on the candidates.

Many have also questioned the selection of the eight Sportspersons of Merits, who will vote in the IOA elections. Anju Bobby George, Ronjan Sodhi and Aslam Sher Khan failed to get the nod.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA