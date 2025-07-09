Elite, national referees undertake mandatory fitness testing ahead of AIFF 2025-26 season

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The AIFF's Elite and National Referees, both men and women, have commenced preparations for the 2025-26 season by undertaking mandatory fitness testing throughout July across three test centres, Gwalior, Kolkata and Chennai.

For men, the fitness test matches the standards set for match officials officiating at the global level (FIFA). It includes six timed sprints over 40 metres within six seconds, and 40 x 75 metre runs in 15 seconds, with an 18-second rest between runs. In addition, Elite match officials undergo Body Fat Composition assessments to ensure adherence to lifestyle management and physical training standards, aimed at driving forward professional excellence.

AIFF Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle stated, "The professional game requires match officials to meet stringent fitness standards, and they are held fully accountable if they fail to meet our requirements. Additionally, I am driving all match officials to maintain an athletic appearance, which necessitates a cultural shift in lifestyle management, including diet, nutrition, and strength and conditioning training. The fitness test, particularly the 40 high-intensity runs, is demanding, but those with the necessary physical and mental strength, which is crucial during matches, usually succeed."(ANI)

