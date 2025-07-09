DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Elite, national referees undertake mandatory fitness testing ahead of AIFF 2025-26 season

Elite, national referees undertake mandatory fitness testing ahead of AIFF 2025-26 season

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The AIFF's Elite and National Referees, both men and women, have commenced preparations for the 2025-26 season by undertaking mandatory fitness testing throughout July across three test centres, Gwalior, Kolkata and Chennai.

Advertisement

For men, the fitness test matches the standards set for match officials officiating at the global level (FIFA). It includes six timed sprints over 40 metres within six seconds, and 40 x 75 metre runs in 15 seconds, with an 18-second rest between runs. In addition, Elite match officials undergo Body Fat Composition assessments to ensure adherence to lifestyle management and physical training standards, aimed at driving forward professional excellence.

AIFF Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle stated, "The professional game requires match officials to meet stringent fitness standards, and they are held fully accountable if they fail to meet our requirements. Additionally, I am driving all match officials to maintain an athletic appearance, which necessitates a cultural shift in lifestyle management, including diet, nutrition, and strength and conditioning training. The fitness test, particularly the 40 high-intensity runs, is demanding, but those with the necessary physical and mental strength, which is crucial during matches, usually succeed."(ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts