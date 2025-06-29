DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Elite Women's Boxing Tournament: Lovlina Borgohain storms into semifinals

Elite Women's Boxing Tournament: Lovlina Borgohain storms into semifinals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 medalist Lovlina Borgohain eased past Punjab's Krisha Verma in the 75 kg weight category with a unanimous victory, setting up a clash against Uttar Pradesh boxer Sneha in the penultimate round of the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Telangana on Sunday.

Advertisement

Former youth world champion Ankushita Boro showcased her class on Day 2 of the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament, advancing to the semifinals in the 65kg category with a clinical 5:0 win over Rajasthan pugilist Parthvi on Sunday.

In the 51kg division, home favourite and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen delighted the Hyderabad crowd with a dominant 5:0 victory over Kalpana.

Advertisement

Organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, the tournament brings together top-tier names and emerging prospects from across the country. With 15 participating units--including 12 from the recent Elite Nationals, host Telangana, the SAI NCOE Combined team, and the TOPS Talent & Development squad--the competition is part of BFI's ongoing initiative to refine the national pool and scout future stars, as per a BFI press release.

Other notable quarterfinal results saw Preeti (54kg), Jyoti (51kg), and Devika Ghorpade (51kg) book their semifinal berths with clean, unanimous wins. Tamil Nadu's V. Lakshaya (51kg) impressed with a 5:0 win over Laxmi Devi and will face Nikhat in the semi-finals, while Tanu (54kg), Shashi (65kg), and Yashi Sharma (65kg) also moved ahead after solid outings. Ankushita's TOPS teammate Gitimoni Gogoi advanced in 70kg via RSC, and Babirojsana Chanu (57kg) registered a stoppage win in the second round.

Advertisement

The tournament, serving as a gateway to the elite national camp in Patiala, continues at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with semifinals scheduled for tomorrow. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts