Eliud Kipchoge sets world record

PTI

Berlin, September 25

He’s done it again. Two-time Olympics champion Eliud Kipchoge bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon today.

The Kenyan star clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best set on the same course in 2018.

“My legs and my body still feel young,” the 37-year-old Kipchoge said.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 — 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever. — AP/