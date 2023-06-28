Elorda Cup: Indian boxer Sumit beats Kazakhstan’s Tangatar 5-0; advances to semifinal

Astana (Kazakhstan), June 28
Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarterfinal in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday.
Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.
Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarterfinal to overcome another Kazakhstan boxer Daryan Kulzhabayev by a split 4-1 verdict.
He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.
In the other last-eight bouts, Shivender Kaur (50kg) lost 1-4 to Gulnar Tarapbay of Kazakhstan, Sonia Lather (57kg) went down 0-5 against home team boxer Grafeyeva Viktoriya, while Poonam (60kg) fought hard but lost by a 2-3 margin against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.
Sanjay (80kg) faced a formidable opponent in Khabibullaev Turabek of Uzbekistan and lost his quarterfinal bout 0-5.
Four Indians will compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts on Thursday.
Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will square off against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan, while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will take on Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will go head-to-head against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.
In the women’s category, Shiksha (54kg) will face Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan in her last-eight bout.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband
According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carr...
India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 launch likely on July 13; ISRO chief says no final decision yet
The follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 will demonstrate end-...
6 dead, 15 injured as 'rath' comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti
The incident happened in Kumarghat area during ‘Ulta Rath Ya...
FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power
The tweet shows an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Ga...