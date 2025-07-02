DT
PT
Home / Sports / Embattled Marquez quits as India football head coach after mutual agreement with AIFF

Embattled Marquez quits as India football head coach after mutual agreement with AIFF

Manolo Marquez was appointed head coach in June 2024 for a two-year tenure
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India football head coach Manolo Marquez. File
Under-fire India football head coach Manolo Marquez stepped down on Wednesday after reaching a “mutual agreement” with the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) following a string of poor performances by the national team.

The AIFF Executive Committee, in its meeting here, agreed to relieve Marquez after he expressed his desire to do so despite one year still left in his contract.

“The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF   will shortly advertise for the post of head coach,” AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana told PTI.

Marquez was appointed as head coach in June 2024 for a two-year tenure. India logged just one win from their last eight matches under Marquez’s tutelage.

