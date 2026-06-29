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Home / Sports / Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon on eve of opening match due to stress fracture

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon on eve of opening match due to stress fracture

Britain’s highest-profile player pulls out ahead of first-round match after medical advice rules her out with a right leg injury

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London, Updated At : 12:01 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Britain's Emma Raducanu during practice ahead of the tournament. Image credit/ REUTERS.
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Emma Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon because of a stress fracture in her right leg, leaving the tournament without its highest-profile British player.

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Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, announced the decision on Instagram on Sunday evening. She had been set to open play on No. 1 Court on Monday against Antonia Ruzic.

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She had been dealing with the injury since a run to the final at Queen’s Club this month, but said earlier Sunday at a news conference that she still hoped to play at the All England Club.

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“I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through,” Raducanu wrote.

“Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process.”  Raducanu has not won a tour-level tournament before or after her surprising run to the U.S. Open title as a qualifier at the age of 18. But she impressed at Queen’s Club with some of her best tennis since that triumph, before losing to Donna Vekic in the final.

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She said earlier Sunday that she first felt her injury during the clay-court season before it was aggravated at the grass-court warmup event.

“Queen’s, during that week, was a lot of load for me,” she said. “Five matches after having not competed for a while. But I’m just managing it with my team as best as I possibly can, exhausting all options and doing what we can.”

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