Empire FC crowned champions of BDFA "C" Division, secures promotion to "B" Division

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Empire FC has scripted a dream season by clinching the Bengaluru District FA "C" Division League 2024-25 title by defeating Pillan Garden FC 6-1 in the final. The Bengaluru-based club not only topped their group with a 100% win record but also achieved the remarkable feat of going unbeaten throughout the campaign, conceding zero goals until the final, a testament to their defensive steel and collective discipline.

In the group stage, Empire FC dominated all four fixtures, including a 7-0 demolition of Oriental FC and a 3-0 victory over Vel Socials FC. The club continued its winning streak in the knockout rounds, defeating East West FC 5-0 in the Pre-Quarterfinal, edging Young Boys FC 1-0 in the Quarterfinal, and brushing past Jai Bharat Nagar FC 3-0 in the Semifinal. Their stellar form culminated in a triumphant Final win over Pillana Garden on June 30, sealing both the championship title and promotion to the BDFA "B" Division League for 2025-26.

This title win is particularly significant considering their runner-up finish earlier this year in the BDFA Doulath Khan Memorial Knockout Tournament, which served as a crucial springboard for the team's momentum.

Club President NKP Abdul Azeez, reflecting on the journey, stated, "This title is a milestone in our footballing journey. Last season's heartbreak taught us valuable lessons. We came back stronger, and this championship is a result of our passion, preparation, and the belief that football can be a vehicle for both excellence and community impact."

Club Secretary Masoud Mohamed added, "Football is deeply embedded in the DNA of Empire. Our success in the Doulath Khan Tournament gave us belief, and this league title proves that we belong. The promotion is just the beginning, we are hungry for more, and the BDFA 'B' Division will be our next challenge."

With standout performances from Sachin Kumar S (5 goals), Sanjeev Denver Nornoha (4 goals), Janggulnen Haokip, Sri Saravana Ganesh, and Mohammad Shaban (3 goals each), Empire FC's attack was clinical. Mohammed Ijas and Nithin Sagar also made key contributions, while Furkan Shafi Khan scored the winner against Gouthama FC.

The success is a result of a structured approach, focused training, and a team-oriented mindset led by a dedicated coaching and support staff. The club's rise through the ranks reflects its mission to nurture grassroots talent and contribute meaningfully to Karnataka's footballing ecosystem. (ANI)

