End of an Era: Cristiano Ronaldo to bow out after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): For 23 years, one man has carried the hopes of an entire nation through six European Championships, six World Cups, and a captaincy that has spanned almost two decades. As Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that 2026 will be his last FIFA World Cup, Portugal and football pause to salute a career built on relentless, record-breaking longevity.

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He first stepped onto the pitch for Portugal as a raw 18-year-old on August 20, 2003, against Kazakhstan, and it wasn't long before he opened his account, scoring his first international goal against Greece at Euro 2004, according to a release from Zee5.

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Recognised early on as a natural leader, he was officially appointed captain ahead of Euro 2008; a role he has held with fierce pride ever since.

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"This will be my last World Cup. Let's go and enjoy it." Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of Portugal's Round of 16 clash vs Spain, 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the years progressed, he shattered every major scoring and appearance record in existence. He became Portugal's all-time top scorer in 2014 by passing Pauleta's 47 goals, and by 2021, he went on to become the world's leading international goal scorer in football history, eclipsing Ali Daei's legendary 109-goal mark.

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Even after hitting the incredible milestone of 200 caps in June 2023, his hunger remained entirely untouched; at 41 years old, he rewrote the history books once more on June 23, 2026, scoring against Uzbekistan to become the first player ever to score in six different World Cups.

His unparalleled international legacy stands at a staggering, world-record 146 goals for his country.

Ronaldo has played in an extraordinary six FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) and six UEFA European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) a record matched by no other player. He has also featured in two UEFA Nations League Finals (2019, 2025) and the 2017 Confederations Cup, scoring in every major tournament except Euro 2024.

When you break down Ronaldo's staggering international goal tally, it becomes clear that his brilliance was spread across every phase of the international calendar.

He was absolute clockwork during the qualification stages, racking up an identical 41 goals in World Cup qualifiers and 41 goals in Euro qualifiers, proving to be the ultimate reliable asset on the long roads to major tournaments.

When the bright lights of the tournament properly turned on, he stepped up yet again, getting 14 goals in Euro finals and 10 goals in World Cup finals on the world's biggest stages.

His impact across other competitive formats was just as clinical, adding 15 goals in the Nations League and 2 goals in the Confederations Cup, while rounding out his historic world-record total with 22 goals in international friendlies. (ANI)

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