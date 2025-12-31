"Ending 2025 with beautiful memories....": Neeraj Chopra posts pictures of wedding festivities after incredible year on, away from field
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): India's Olympic gold medalist and former world champion javelin throw legend Neeraj Chopra posted a picture with his loved ones, including his wife Himani Mor Chopra, as he concluded a memorable 2025, which saw him reach more heights, suffer some heartbreaks and also get married.
Neeraj and Himani tied the knot in January 2025. Since then, Neeraj has enjoyed a season filled with a never-before-done feat, suffered a heartbreaking defeat on the grandest stage, but will surely be eyeing a redemption in 2026.
In his pictures from the wedding, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen attending the couple's wedding reception.
"Ending 2025 with beautiful memories A beautiful time with family, friends, and endless blessings. Thank you for being part of our celebration and showering us with love," he posted on X.
This year, Neeraj's stunning 26-event run of occupying either of the top two spots on the podium since his Tokyo Olympics gold came to an end on a heartbreaking note with an 8th-place finish during his world title defence in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.
Aside from this rare setback, the Indian superstar has enjoyed a successful 2025 season. He took the top honours in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a competition named after him at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru in July.
The then-javelin throw champion stood triumphant with 86.18m. Neeraj kickstarted the season with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League in May, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever, with a throw of 90.23 m.
He also went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m.In late August, Chopra's streak of top two finishes at events continued as he secured the second spot with the best throw of 85.01 m during the Diamond League final in Zurich. (ANI)
