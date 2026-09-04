Liverpool [UK], September 4 (ANI): Liverpool has unveiled its UEFA Champions League 2026-27 squad, leaving out Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo, with the new signee from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) included.

The squad announced is currently only for the league phase of the tournament, and the Premier League giants will start off against Atletico Madrid on September at Anfield.

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Andoni Iraola's managed side will have both of these players unavailable unless both players make a change to their squad, which are normally injury-related, as per ESPN.

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As per UEFA rules, the side is limited to a 25-player List A, with eight places meant for 'locally trained' players, out of which four must have played at the club for three seasons between ages 15 and 21. Younger players can be registered separately on List B if they meet UEFA's age and development criteria, but Chiesa and Endo are not eligible.

The summer arrival Víctor Munoz is included. Conor Bradley, who is currently undergoing rehab for a knee injury sustained in February, on the list. Giovanni Leoni, who faced an ACL tear back in September 2025, is also on the list.

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Chiesa is also out due to a muscle injury currently, though he will not be absent long-term. Endo made only eight Premier League appearances from 2025-26, seven of them from the bench, while he also featured just once in Liverpool's quarterfinal finish in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds will play eight fixtures in the group stage, including home games against Atletico, Porto, Villarreal and Lens. They will be travelling to play against Austrian side LASK, Fenerbahnce, Club Brugge and Inter Milan.

Liverpool has also included injured striker Hugo Ekitike in the squad despite the Frenchman currently being sidelined.

Liverpool’s 25-man squad: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Jaros; Gomez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Bradley, Leoni, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Araujo, Chambers, Mabaya; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Gravenberch, McConnell; Isak, Gakpo, Ekitike, Barcola. (ANI)

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