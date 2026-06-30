New York [US], June 30 (ANI): In a blunt technical critique on ESPN's "La Casa del Kun", former Manchester United and Uruguay iconic striker Diego Forlan stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is inadvertently hindering Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup title ambitions.

Advertisement

While the 41-year-old Al-Nassr superstar rolled back the years with a commanding brace in Portugal's 5-0 Group K demolition of Uzbekistan, lacklustre outings in a 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo and a recent 0-0 stalemate against Colombia have put his overall efficiency under intense scrutiny ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Croatia.

Advertisement

Forlan, the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner, analysed Ronaldo's behaviour specifically from a striker's perspective. He argued that the legendary forward's refusal to drift out of the centre and search for the ball allows opposing centre-backs to lock down the penalty area, suffocating space for world-class creators like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leão.

Advertisement

"The problem is that Cristiano is in the centre, he is who he is, he is there as a No.9, and he stays there to take advantage of the goal because he no longer goes out to look for the ball, but he ends up conditioning Portugal," Forlan explained. "It's the typical situation where we used to say, 'I'm staying here because I'm close to the goal to score,' but you don't understand that you end up hurting your team because both centre backs stay there, you don't move," Forlan said on ESPN as per Goal.com.

Forlan warned that this total immobility funnels the entirety of Portugal's buildup into predictable attacking pathways. Ronaldo's performance metrics have mirrored Portugal's erratic group-stage campaign, shifting rapidly between isolated displays and world-class clinical finishing.

Advertisement

With a squad featuring the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao, the Uruguayan believes a subtle shift in Ronaldo's mentality could unlock Portugal's full attacking potential.

Despite the criticism, the Uruguayan veteran emphasised that his intention isn't to brand the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as an inherent failure, but rather to push head coach Roberto Martinez and the leadership to make Ronaldo alter his philosophy.

"If he moved a little to the wings, the others could get in, and he could be involved. That's where Portugal falters because they don't explode because everything ends up going to one side, which is actually a funnel," Forlan concluded. "I wouldn't say it's a problem, it's about making him understand. Telling him: 'Move, get out of there so you can do something'." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)