"Energy of India will stay with me forever": Aussie all-rounder chooses not to enter IPL auction

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after being released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2026 season. Maxwell confirmed the decision through an official statement, calling it a difficult but thoughtful choice.

Punjab Kings had picked him up for Rs 4.2 crore last season, but Maxwell, now 37, fractured his finger midway through the 2025 campaign and was replaced by fellow Australian allrounder Mitchell Owen, who has been retained.

Maxwell said on Instagram, "After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me."

He further said that the IPL had played a major role in shaping both his cricketing journey and personal growth.

"The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon. Cheers, Maxi," he added.

Maxwell has featured in 141 IPL matches, scoring 2,819 runs and taking 41 wickets. His most memorable season came in 2014, when he struck 552 runs for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), guiding them to the final before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Over the years, Maxwell has represented four IPL franchises, beginning with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012, and has also played for teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (ANI)

