Eng have walk in Pak

Karachi, December 20
England's bold brand of cricket brought more accolades today as they became the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan with their eight-wicket victory in the third and final match in Karachi.
The tourists, having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings, comfortably chased a target of 167 to bring up their third straight victory in the series after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan. Prior to the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001.
An opening partnership of 87 from Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) had given England a flying start while all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to No. 3, made 10 runs before the 18-year-old leg-spinner lost his off-stump on Monday.
Ahmed had put England in control of the Test on Day 3 after becoming the youngest bowler in men's Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut.
Duckett and captain Ben Stokes (35 not out) returned to the crease today and their 73-run partnership pushed England over the line during the morning session of Day 4.
England have made huge progress under Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, whose high-risk high-reward Bazball style has brought nine wins in 10 Tests.
Prior to the change in leadership England had been mired in a miserable run of one win in 17 Tests. "We've got a process we want to play but the challenge was the different pitches for every Test," Stokes said. — Reuters
