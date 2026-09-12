Edgbaston [UK], September 12 (ANI): Big knocks from Shan Masood and skipper Babar Azam and a lower-order blitz by debutant Razaullah and Mohammed Abbas helped Pakistan stage a commendable fightback on day three of the final Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

At the end of day's play, Pakistan was skittled out for 449, setting 130 runs to chase for England, who scored 453 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 133.

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449 runs is Pakistan's highest team total in England since their 542 in the 2nd innings at the Oval in 2016.

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Pakistan started the day at 52/2, with Azan Awais (29*) and Shan Masood (21*) continuing their stand after Pakistan was left 0/2.

Shaan reached his half-century in 81 balls, with seven fours while Azan reached his in 78 balls, with nine fours, with the duo helping Pakistan cross the 100-run mark.

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Dan Lawrence broke the partnership for England, removing Awais for an 84-ball 59. Pakistan was 125/3.

Skipper Babar and Shan carried the innings forward and Pakistan past the 200-run mark. However, it was Gus Atkinson's turn to strike, removing Shan for a 148-ball 95, with 12 fours. The 89-run stand was broken, with Pakistan at 214/4.

Babar reached his first fifty of the series in 76 balls, with eight fours as Pakistan kept edging towards the 320-run deficit. However, the 64-run stand between Babar and Saud Shakeel was undone by Josh Tongue, removing Babar for a 103-ball 76, with 11 fours and a six. Pakistan lost their half side for 278 runs.

Then came some quick wickets from English pacers, with Pakistan reduced to 318/8. However, Razaullah did not put his weapons down, taking Pakistan to a lead with a thumping six against Tongue.

Razaullah was ruthless, hitting Atkinson for three sixes in the 79th over, while Abbas also continued hitting some boundaries to give their side something worth fighting.

Razaullah smacked Jofra Archer for back-to-back sixes, racing to his fifty in 43 balls, with three fours and five sixes as Pakistan touched the 400-run mark.

The duo continued to demolish English pace, putting on a century stand for the ninth wicket in 95 balls.

Tongue ended the entertaining 121-run stand by getting Abbas for a well-made 42 in 67 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Lawrence soon produced the final wicket of Razaullah, who departed for a thrilling 81 in 63 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes. His nine sixes were tied with NZ legend Tim Southee's nine sixes as most sixes by a batter on Test debut.

Pakistan grabbed a 129-run lead as they ended at 449. Atkinson (3/109) was the top bowler for Pakistan, while Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Lawrence got two each.

England: 453: (Harry Brook: 75, Jamie Smith 69, Razaullah 4/148) trail Pakistan: 133 and 449 (Shan Masood 95, Razaullah 81, Gus Atkinson 3/109) by 129 runs. (ANI).

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