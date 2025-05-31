England all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled out of West Indies series due to broken finger

New Delhi [India] May 31 (ANI): England all-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining One-Day Internationals and the Vitality IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger. Overton sustained the injury during England's first ODI against the West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Overton, 31, suffered the injury after bowling his second ball of England's eventual 238-run win, as he dropped a fast-travelling return catch off Keacy Carty and immediately sprinted off the field for treatment.

Jacob Bethell completed Overton's over, though he did return to the field later in the innings, and claimed three late wickets to finish with his best figures in ODIs of 3 for 22 in 5.2 overs.

During his spell of 5 overs, he removed Roston Chase and Matthew Forde with short-pitched deliveries and deceived Gudakesh Motie with a slower ball.

He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team, and no replacement will be added to the ODI squad in place of Overton. The Lancashire left-arm seamer Matthew Potts and Luke Wood are the reserve quicks in contention, while the left-arm spinner Tom Hartley could also come into consideration.

The second of the three ODIs takes place in Cardiff on Sunday, with the series concluding at the Kia Oval on Tuesday before the first T20I gets underway in Chester-le-Street on Friday.

England Full Squad: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

West Indies Full Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer. (ANI)

