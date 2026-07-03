England announce playing 11 for 2nd T20I against India

Manchester [UK], July 3 (ANI): England men's team have announced their playing 11 for the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series against India, set to take place on Saturday at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium here.

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England have made two changes to their playing 11 for the second T20I, with Josh Tongue set to make his T20I debut alongside Jofra Archer coming into the side. Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood have been left out.

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Both teams will look to claim a series lead in the Manchester match as the first T20I ended in no result due to rain. However, India got enough action in the middle and were able to bat for full 20 overs before rain interrupted play.

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After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India went with their established opening combination, leaving domestic sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to wait a bit longer for his highly anticipated international debut.

The decision initially seemed to backfire as India's top order collapsed under early pressure. Sanju Samson fell cheaply for just 1 run.

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Ishan Kishan walked back for a duck following a disastrous mix-up that resulted in a run-out.

With India reeling, Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked spectacularly.

The dynamic left-hander resurrected the innings alongside Shreyas Iyer, bringing up his fifty in a mere 20 deliveries. Abhishek eventually fell LBW to Sam Curran in the ninth over, but not before smashing a whirlwind 59 off 24 balls, laced with four sixes and six boundaries.

Following Abhishek's departure, Shreyas Iyer took control of the innings, anchoring the middle overs with a composed 67 off 47 balls (6 fours, 1 six). Iyer stitched together crucial partnerships to keep the scoreboard ticking. He added 36 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (13 off 13) and stitched 41 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube.

Iyer's steady hand allowed Shivam Dube to unleash at the death. Dube played a vital, unbeaten cameo of 42 runs off just 21 balls, punishing the English attack with three sixes and a pair of boundaries to push the score to 189/7 in 20 overs. However, rain later interrupted play, and the match eventually ended in no-result.

England's playing 11 for the 2nd T20I against India:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (Captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

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