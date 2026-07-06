DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / England announce playing 11 for 3rd T20I against India at Trent Bridge

England announce playing 11 for 3rd T20I against India at Trent Bridge

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nottingham [UK], July 6 (ANI): England have retained the same playing 11 for the third T20I for the ongoing five-match series against India at Trent Bridge on Tuesday after taking a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket victory at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

After the first match of the series ended in a no-result due to rain, England took a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford, thanks to a brilliant all-round display led by Jacob Bethell.

Advertisement

Chasing 191, England endured a disastrous start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks in the opening over, reducing the hosts to 1/2. Captain Harry Brook counterattacked with a blistering 39 off just 12 balls before being trapped LBW by Axar Patel. Bethell then steadied the innings with a composed yet aggressive knock, sharing a crucial partnership with Tom Banton, who contributed 39.

Advertisement

Although India fought back through wickets from Arshdeep and Varun Chakaravarthy, Bethell turned the game decisively by smashing Ravi Bishnoi for 29 runs in a single over. His match-winning 76* off 46 balls, featuring five fours and five sixes, put England firmly in control. After Sam Curran departed, Bethell and Jofra Archer guided the hosts home with six balls to spare.

Earlier, India posted 190/7 after being put in to bat. Teenage debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an exciting start with 14 off 10 balls, becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer and the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma top-scored early with 43, while Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with 49 and skipper Shreyas Iyer added 37 runs. A late flourish from Tilak Varma, who struck 17 runs in the final over, lifted India to a competitive total after England's bowlers, led by Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Will Jacks, kept the visitors in check through the middle overs.

Advertisement

England's playing 11 for the third T20I against India:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts