DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / England announces 14-member squad for series opener against India

England announces 14-member squad for series opener against India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] June 5 (ANI): The England Men's selection panel has announced a 14-player squad for the first Test match against India at Headingley, which begins on Friday, 20 June 2025, according to the ECB website.

Advertisement

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London). This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Jamie Overton has been handed a surprise recall to England's squad for the first Test against India after his Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson was ruled out with a hamstring strain injury.

Advertisement

Jacob Bethell has returned to the squad, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are both back after missing England's win over Zimbabwe with niggles.

England's squad has changed significantly since their 4-1 series defeat in India last year. James Anderson retired shortly after that tour, while Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson have also been discarded.

Advertisement

India have also undergone a transition, with R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all retiring and Shubman Gill taking on the captaincy for the first time.

India, who have not won a Test series in England since 2007, have sent several members of their squad ahead to play for India A against the Lions, and the rest of their touring party will arrive in the UK on Friday.

Prior to the series, there will also be three India 'A' matches against the England Lions. The first unofficial test ended in a draw. The second unofficial test will be played on Friday, June 6, at County Ground, Northampton.

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts