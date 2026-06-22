DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / England announces 17-man squad for T20I series against India; Coles earns maiden call-up

England announces 17-man squad for T20I series against India; Coles earns maiden call-up

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:38 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): England have named a 17-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the reigning T20 World Cup champions India, with Harry Brook set to lead the side.

Advertisement

The headline inclusion is uncapped all-rounder James Coles, who has earned his maiden call-up to the England squad, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

Also included are Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Saqib Mahmood, with the trio representing the key changes from the squad that featured at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton will miss the series as they continue to be unavailable due to injuries.

Speaking about the inclusion of James Coles, England Men's national selector Marcus North said, "James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months."

Advertisement

The series will begin on July 1 in Chester-le-Street. The India series marks the start of a new T20I cycle for England, leading into the Olympics (where England players are likely to dominate the Team GB squad) and the T20 World Cup in 2028. It will also see Shreyas Iyer take over from Suryakumar Yadav as India's captain, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could make his international debut.

England Squad: Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts