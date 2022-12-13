England beat Pak by 26 runs, take series

Multan, December 12

Mark Wood destroyed Pakistan hopes with his fearsome pace and led aggressive England to a sensational 26-run victory inside four days in the second Test today.

Pakistan, in pursuit of a challenging victory target of 355, was bowled out for 328 within an hour after lunch on Day 4 to send England into the third match with an insurmountable 2-0 lead in their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

England won the first test by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day through the aggressive approach that has now brought them eight victories in their past nine Tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. “Going down to the wire again, good game to be a part of,” Stokes said. “We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective.” — Reuters