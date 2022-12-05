England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi Test

Rawalpindi, December 5
England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the opening test in Rawalpindi in fading light on Monday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
England amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track.
Pakistan fought gamely and put on 268 before being all out in the absorbing final session, with Saud Shakeel topscoring for them with 76.
James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) were England's most successful bowlers, while Jack Leach claimed the winning wicket.
The second test in Multan begins on Friday. Reuters
