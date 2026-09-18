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Home / Sports / England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal T20I series 2-0

England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal T20I series 2-0

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Cardiff [UK], September 18 (ANI): England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

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After restricting Sri Lanka to 145/9 in 20 overs, England chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, finishing on 146/4. The victory extended England's winning streak over Sri Lanka in T20Is to 14 matches.

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Sri Lanka made a fluent start after being asked to bat first, reaching 56/0 in the powerplay. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 37 off 21 balls, including four fours and a six, while Lahiru Udara contributed 21 off 20 balls with five fours.

Captain Charith Asalanka scored 31 off 31 balls, hitting three fours, while Wanindu Hasaranga provided late impetus with 27 off 22 balls, including two fours and a six. Kamindu Mendis made 12 off eight deliveries.

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England's Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/32 in four overs, while Jamie Overton returned 2/23 and Jofra Archer took 2/34 on his 50th T20I appearance. Sonny Baker also impressed with 1/15 from four overs, including a wicket maiden.

In reply, England's openers gave them a strong start. Jos Buttler struck 30 off 16 balls, including four fours and a six, while Aneurin Donald scored 21 off 13 balls with two fours and a six.

Captain Harry Brook then smashed 23 off just eight deliveries, hitting one four and three sixes, before Tom Banton took control of the chase. Banton remained unbeaten on 52 off 24 balls, striking two fours and four sixes, and brought up his quickest T20I half-century off 24 balls.

Jordan Cox added 12 off seven balls, including a six, while Will Jacks finished unbeaten on 3 off six deliveries as England completed the chase with 47 balls to spare.

Buttler also reached a major career milestone during his innings, becoming the first batter to score 15,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Dawson was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul. The third and final T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, with England already having secured the series 2-0. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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