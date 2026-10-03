England Champions to go for title in WCL Season 3

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Star-studded England Champions are ready to make their mark in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 as the tournament will take place across Dubai and Sharjah from October 3-18 2026, bringing together seven international Champions teams and some of the biggest names in world cricket.

The newly acquired England Champions franchise is building a formidable squad for Season 3 after being acquired by Vauve Global, Hong Kong, the investment arm of RV Group, Dubai. As Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and several other renowned international cricketers set to represent the side, the franchise will look to combine England’s celebrated cricketing legacy with the experience and star power of some of the game’s most recognisable names.

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Sam Fernandes, CEO, RV Group, said as per a press release, “We are delighted to acquire the England Champions franchise in the World Championship of Legends. WCL has built an exciting global platform that brings legendary players and some of cricket’s greatest rivalries back to the field. England has a tremendous cricketing legacy, and we see a strong opportunity to build this franchise into a successful and globally recognised sporting property. We look forward to being part of WCL’s next chapter and creating something special with the England Champions."

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Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Vauve Global and RV Group to the World Championship of Legends. Their investment in the England Champions is a strong reflection of the growing value and global potential of WCL. With players like David Malan, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali joining the squad, England Champions already have an exciting foundation for Season 3. We look forward to working closely with the new ownership and seeing the franchise make its mark in the UAE.”

Season 3 will feature India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions, bringing together legendary players and some of cricket’s most iconic rivalries.

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With WCL making its UAE debut this October, the acquisition of England Champions by Vauve Global adds another major ownership story to what promises to be the league’s biggest season yet. (ANI)

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