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Home / Sports / England draft Dan Lawrence for Sri Lanka ODI decider after Jos Buttler ruled out

England draft Dan Lawrence for Sri Lanka ODI decider after Jos Buttler ruled out

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ANI
Updated At : 11:12 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 26 (ANI): England have drafted in Dan Lawrence as a replacement for Jos Buttler for the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka at The Oval on September 27, with the three-match series currently level at 1-1.

 Buttler scored 31 in England's victory in the first ODI and played a key role during the chase in the second. Batting at No. 4, he launched a counter-attacking innings after England slipped to 157 for three while chasing 322, as per the ICC website.

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 However, Buttler's innings was cut short in the 38th over when he appeared to hurt his left hamstring while completing a second run after reaching 66. He briefly left the field before returning later in the innings, but could add only three more runs as England eventually fell 16 runs short.

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 With Buttler ruled out of the series decider, young wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox could be handed an opportunity. Cox has featured in only three ODIs so far but impressed during England's recent Test series against Pakistan, scoring 202 runs at an average of 50.50 across three matches.

Speaking about the possibility of playing in the final ODI, Cox said, "If I do get the opportunity, that will be awesome. Jos [Buttler] is probably the best-ever white-ball cricketer we've produced, but he's someone who can go under the radar in 50-over cricket. Whoever comes in will be an excited person. The opportunity in sport comes around, and you've got to look forward to the challenge."

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 Lawrence, meanwhile, is another option for England as they look to adjust their combination ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The 28-year-old is yet to make his debut in limited-overs cricket for England.

 Lawrence has represented England in 17 Tests, scoring 65 in his most recent appearance against Pakistan, while also contributing with his off-spin to claim two wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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