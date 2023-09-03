England go 2-0 up against New Zealand

MANCHESTER, September 2

England’s Johnny Bairstow and Harry Brook smashed half centuries before debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets to power England to a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in their four-match T20I series with a 95-run victory on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bairstow finished with an unbeaten 86 off 60 balls and Brook impressed with 67 from 36 as England finished on 198/4.

Atkinson made an immediate impression by taking the wickets of Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. Already named in England’s preliminary squad for the World Cup, Atkinson was given his chance to prove his worth and wasted no time taking it.

Magnificent Marsh

Durban: New Australia T20I captain Mitch Marsh scored a second successive unbeaten half century to lead his side to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over hosts South Africa on Friday and claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The home side were sent in to bat and posted 164/8, a total that never looked enough with the small boundaries at Kingsmead.

Australia had little trouble knocking off their target in 14.5 overs as Marsh followed up his unbeaten 92 in the 111-run victory in the first match on Wednesday with 79 not out from 39 deliveries, including eight fours and six sixes.

He put on 100 in 45 balls for the second wicket with impressive opener Matthew Short, who was both elegant and brutal in equal measure for his 66 from 30 balls. — Reuters

#Cricket #England #New Zealand