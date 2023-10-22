England great Bobby Charlton passes away at 86

Manchester, October 21

Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United’s greatest players, died today at the age of 86, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Charlton was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, where he played alongside his brother Jack, and he also appeared 758 times for United, scoring 249 goals.

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” the club said.

Charlton spent 17 years at Old Trafford and was part of the “Busby Babes” team that was decimated by the 1958 Munich air crash. — Reuters

#England