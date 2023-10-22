England great Bobby Charlton passes away at 86

Manchester, October 21
Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United’s greatest players, died today at the age of 86, the Premier League club said in a statement.
Charlton was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, where he played alongside his brother Jack, and he also appeared 758 times for United, scoring 249 goals.
“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” the club said.
Charlton spent 17 years at Old Trafford and was part of the “Busby Babes” team that was decimated by the 1958 Munich air crash. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals