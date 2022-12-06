England have a walk in Pakistan, seal Test win

RAWALPINDI, December 5

England pulled off one of their most memorable Test victories today when Ben Stokes and his men beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the fading light on Day 5 of a high-scoring series opener in Rawalpindi.

1,768 Runs scored in the match is the third-highest aggregate in Test cricket history.

Barely 10 minutes before the final session’s scheduled close of play, Jack Leach dismissed Naseem Shah to give England the win after Stokes boldly declared on Sunday to set Pakistan a target of 343.

It’s a great place to be and I think it’s up there with one of England’s greatest away Test match Ben Stokes, england captain

The game had threatened to become an endless run fest on a docile track that yielded seven hundreds inside three days, and the 1,768 runs scored in the match is the third-highest aggregate in Test cricket history.

But Ollie Robinson (4/36) and James Anderson (4/50) produced a reverse-swing masterclass for England to wreck Pakistan, who folded for 268.

“It’s a great place to be, and I think it’s up there with one of England’s greatest away Test match wins,” Stokes said after the victory.

It is all the more remarkable considering England had struggled to field a team after a virus swept through their camp forcing them to rejig the playing XI.

Brief Scores: England: 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) and 264/7 dec (Brook 87, Root 73, Crawley 50); Pakistan: 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114; Jacks 6/161) and 268 (Shakeel 76; Anderson 4/36, Robinson 4/50) by 74 runs. — Reuters