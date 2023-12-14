England, hosts India enter ‘unknown’ territory

Navi Mumbai: England women’s captain Heather Knight said the one-off Test against India starting here tomorrow will be a “huge unknown” for both the teams and approaching the game with the right mindset will be crucial.
The Indian outfit has not lost a Test at home since 1995 and away since 2006, and will offer a massive challenge to the visitors, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has not played red-ball cricket for the last two years.
However, Knight did not read too much into the non-familiarity factor. “I think it is a huge unknown for both the teams. Obviously, playing multi-format for the Indian girls as well, they have not really done it here for a long time. So yes, it’s hugely exciting any time we get to don the whites,” Knight said.
England will be hitting the milestone 100th Test.
“I think playing a Test match in India is (in the) bucket list for any cricketer,” she said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...