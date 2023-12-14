England, hosts India enter ‘unknown’ territory

PTI

Navi Mumbai: England women’s captain Heather Knight said the one-off Test against India starting here tomorrow will be a “huge unknown” for both the teams and approaching the game with the right mindset will be crucial.

The Indian outfit has not lost a Test at home since 1995 and away since 2006, and will offer a massive challenge to the visitors, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has not played red-ball cricket for the last two years.

However, Knight did not read too much into the non-familiarity factor. “I think it is a huge unknown for both the teams. Obviously, playing multi-format for the Indian girls as well, they have not really done it here for a long time. So yes, it’s hugely exciting any time we get to don the whites,” Knight said.

England will be hitting the milestone 100th Test.

“I think playing a Test match in India is (in the) bucket list for any cricketer,” she said.

