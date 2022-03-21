England keep last-4 hopes alive with win over NZ

Auckland: Defending champions England huffed and puffed to a one-wicket win over hosts New Zealand in a league stage match to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the ICC Women’s World Cup. Experienced middle-order batter Maddy Green top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 52 before England bowled out the hosts for 203. Pacer Kate Cross (3/35) and spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3/41) and Charlie Dean (2/36) were the top bowlers. All-rounder Natalie Sciver (61) then anchored the innings but the holders slipped from 176/5 to 196/9. Anya Shrubsole (7) and Charlie Dean (0) though held their nerves to take England over the line. PTI
