England leaves Stokes, Atkinson out of second Test; Root steps up as interim skipper

London [UK], June 10 (ANI): The England cricket team have left out Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson from their squad for next week's second Test against New Zealand at The Kia Oval, with Joe Root set to stand in as captain.

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The decision comes as the England and Wales Cricket Board continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident at a Chelsea nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning. Vice-captain Harry Brook has not been handed the leadership role for this match, ESPNcricinfo reported.

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Stokes, England's regular skipper, and Atkinson, who starred with a five-wicket haul in the second innings of last week's first Test at Lord's, have been replaced in the 15-man squad by Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox.

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Root led the Test team for a record 64 matches from 2017 to 2022, when Stokes first took over.

England skipper Ben Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson are under investigation for violating team protocols after being found present at a nightclub on Monday, following the end of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, which England won.

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This is the second such instance of England coming under scanner for their off-field behaviour in recent months, with Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell coming under scanner for partying and allegedly being drunk during their team's trip to Noosa following two crushing losses to Australia away from home in the Ashes last year.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue. (ANI)

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