England look to spoil South Africa's home party

CAPE TOWN, February 23

England go into tomorrow’s Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal against hosts South Africa on a high after setting a record-breaking score this week but also tempered by personal disappointment, opener Danni Wyatt said today.

Wyatt hit a brisk 59 to help England to a fast start against Pakistan at Newlands on Tuesday followed by an 81 not out for Nat Sciver-Brunt as they scored 213/5 to register the highest ever Women’s T20 World Cup total in a record 114-run thrashing to complete an unbeaten group phase. “We’ve been given a licence at the top of the order to go from ball one. We’ve got the depth and the order to allow us to do that. Even if it’s going to be tricky conditions, we’re still going to keep going hard,” Wyatt told reporters as England bid to reach the final for the fifth time in eight editions.

“Everyone’s feeling really confident and, more importantly, really chilled. This is the end bit of the tournament and it’s really important to be calm and really clever and smart about the way you’re going to go out and play,” she added. — Reuters