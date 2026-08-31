London [UK], August 30 (ANI): Sensational bowling from England pace trio of Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer helped the hosts secure a 194-run win over Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

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With this win, England have secured the series 2-0, with one more Test to go and marks a positive start for Joe Root in his second stint as captain.

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Pakistan won the toss, electing to field first. They reduced England to 77/4, with pacer Mohammed Abbas dominating the play. After losing half their team for 120 runs, Jordan Cox (55 in 105 balls, with seven fours) put on a 67-run stand with Jamie Smith (61 in 80 balls, with 10 fours).

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Some heavy lifting came from the lower order, with Gus Atkinson (45 in 46 balls, with six fours) and Josh Tongue (30* in 48 balls, with four boundaries) taking England to 290 in 66.4 overs.

Abbas (4/73) and Mohammed Ali (3/86) were the standout bowlers for Pakistan.

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In their first innings, Pakistan were shot down for just 110 runs in 37.2 overs, with a knock from Azan Awais (46 in 102 balls, with seven fours) being the only show of resistance. Ollie delivered a superb spell of 4/11 in 13 overs, while Archer (3/26 in 11.2 overs) and Tongue (2/27 in six overs) were clinical as well. England led by 180 runs.

In the second innings, some England batters could not convert their starts, with Emilio Gay (31 in 74 balls, with six fours), skipper Root (24 in 37 balls, with three fours), Harry Brook (34 in 56 balls, with five fours) failing to go big. Dan Lawrence scored a fine 54 in 70 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) as England made 208/10 in 54.2 overs.

Abbas (5/57) put his name on the Lord's honours board with a fifer, while Ali and Khurram Shahzad got two wickets each. England led by 388 runs, setting 389 to win for Pakistan.

Pakistan lost their three wickets for 14 runs in their chase, with Robinson and Archer throwing fireballs, with the latter bouncing out skipper Babar Azam for just six. Shan Masood (26 in 72 balls, with two fours) put on 97 runs for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel, helping them beyond the 100-run mark. Shakeel was the only one fighting it out, missing his century, scoring 97 in 122 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes. Pakistan was skittled out for just 194 runs in 50.5 overs.

Robinson (4/24), Tongue (3/46) and Archer (2/73) were among the wickets.

For his eight wickets in the match, Robinson took the 'Player of the Match' award. So far, he has 16 wickets in two matches at an average of 7.18, with best figures of 5/51. (ANI)

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