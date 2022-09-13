England pass South Africa test

london, September 12

England returned to the Oval on Monday to speedily knock off the 33 runs required to win the deciding third Test against South Africa, completing a sweep of series victories this summer in a successful start to the new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Resuming on 97-0 and chasing 130 to win on Day 5, England took barely 25 minutes to seal a nine-wicket victory, finishing on 130/1. That clinched the series 2-1, to go with England’s 3-0 win over world Test champions New Zealand in June and their victory in a one-off Test against India in July.

Against the Proteas, the English had to come from behind in the series after losing the first Test at Lord’s and they moved into an almost insurmountable position on Sunday, when bad light stopped play with the hosts on the brink.

Alex Lees was the only wicket to fall, getting trapped lbw by Kagiso Rabada for 39. — AP