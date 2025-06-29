DT
PT
England penalised for slow over rate in India T20I

England penalised for slow over rate in India T20I

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nottingham [UK], June 29 (ANI): England were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate against India in the first T20I at Nottingham.

England were ruled two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. England had elected to field first in the T20I played in Nottingham, and ended up conceding 210/5 courtesy of a brilliant maiden century from Smriti Mandhana.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, as per the ICC.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Anna Harris levelled the charge, which was accepted by England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sciver-Brunt also accepted the proposed sanctions, which meant that there was no need for a formal hearing.

Helen Pack of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first, but Smriti Mandhana (112 in 62 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) made them regret it, forming a 77-run opening stand with Shafali Varma (20 in 22 balls, with two fours) and a 94-run second wicket stand with Harleen Deol (43 in 23 balls, with seven fours), taking her team to 210/5 despite Lauren Bell's fightback (3/27).

During the run-chase, skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt (66 in 42 balls, with 10 fours) was the sole sliver of hope as a fiery four-fer from Shree Charani (4/12) on debut wrapped up England for 113 runs in 14.5 overs. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

