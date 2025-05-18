DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / England seamer Lauren Filer to make comeback after knee injury against West Indies

England seamer Lauren Filer to make comeback after knee injury against West Indies

England seamer Lauren Filer will make her first appearance after the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney in January, when she takes on the touring West Indies in a T20 warm-up in Canterbury on Sunday
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:01 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] May 18 (ANI): England seamer Lauren Filer will make her first appearance after the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney in January, when she takes on the touring West Indies in a T20 warm-up in Canterbury on Sunday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Filer, England's one of the fastest bowlers has been out of action since the Ashes whitewash with a knee injury. West Indies will remain in Canterbury after the contest, with the first T20I against England set to take place at the same venue on Wednesday.

The selectors have chosen to prioritize the domestic games since the competition is near to the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup and Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, and have instead selected a young team with a number of players who competed in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in January.

Advertisement

These include the captain Jones, a wicketkeeper who was selected in the ICC's team of the tournament after taking nine dismissals, including seven stumpings, during England's journey to the semi-finals, as well as Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, and Charlotte Stubbs.

England will contest three Vitality IT20s and three One Day Internationals (ODIs), with the opening match getting under way on Wednesday May 21 in Canterbury.

Advertisement

ECB Development XI: Katie Jones (C), Ellie Anderson ,Phoebe Brett , Olivia Brinsden ,Emma Corney , Lauren Filer , Liberty Heap Tilly Kesteven, Bethan Miles, Chloe Skelton , Charlotte Stubbs, Annie Williams, Genevieve Jeer.

England Women squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Emily Arlott , Tammy Beaumont , Lauren Bell , Alice Capsey , Charlie Dean , Sophia Dunkley , Sarah Glenn , Amy Jones , Heather Knight , Paige Scholfield , Linsey Smith , Issy Wong , Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

West Indies Women's squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper