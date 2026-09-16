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Home / Sports / England skipper Harry Brook continues scorching run at number 3 in T20Is, joins Buttler in elite list

England skipper Harry Brook continues scorching run at number 3 in T20Is, joins Buttler in elite list

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Southampton [UK], September 16 (ANI): England white-ball skipper Harry Brook continued his sensational run at number three and also joined Jos Buttler as the second player from his team to have multiple centuries across all formats.

In the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Brook slammed an unbeaten 114* off 49 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 232.65.

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Brook, with two T20I centuries, 10 Test tons and three ODI tons is now the second Englishman after Buttler to have multiple centuries across all international formats. Notably, Buttler has two centuries each in Tests and T20Is and 11 tons in ODIs.

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The other batters to have multiple centuries across all international formats are: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa).

Brook's shift to number three after an indifferent run in this year's T20 World Cup continues to pay dividends. In eight matches and innings in T20Is at number three, he has made 476 runs at an average of 95.20 and a strike rate of 200.84, with two centuries and fifties each.

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In 69 T20Is for England, Brook has scored 1,646 runs in 60 innings at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 164.10, with two centuries and eight fifties.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first and knocks from Brook (114* in 49 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes) and Jos Buttler (80 in 44 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) took England to 254/4 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka was skittled out for just 135 runs in 19 overs, with Sonny Baker (3/12 in four overs), Jamie Overton (2/20) and Liam Dawson (2/23) being the top bowlers for England. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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