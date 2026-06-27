England skipper Stokes joins Kallis in elite all-round list after 4-fer against NZ

Nottingham [UK], June 27 (ANI): England skipper Ben Stokes joined an elite all-rounder list of just him and South Africa legend Jacques Kallis, becoming only the second cricketer to own a double of 7,000-plus runs and 250-wickets in Test cricket.

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Stokes achieved the milestone during his side's final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Nottingham on Saturday, snapping a four-wicket haul for 70 runs in the first NZ innings.

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Now in 122 Tests, Stokes has 250 wickets at an average of 31.03, with six five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/22. As a batter, he has made 7,243 runs at an average of 34.49, with 14 centuries and 37 fifties in 219 innings, with a best score of 258.

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He has also overtaken Matthew Hoggard (248 wickets) to become the ninth leading wicket-taker for England.

Kallis, the Proteas legend, was a long-format giant, with 13,289 runs in 166 Tests and 289 innings at an average of 55.37, with 45 centuries and 58 fifties and 292 wickets at an average of 32.65, with seven four-fers and five five-wicket hauls, including best figures of 6/54.

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Coming to the match, with series levelled, NZ opted to bat first after winning the toss, with a 317-run stand between openers Tom Latham (151 in 214 balls, with 15 fours) and Devon Conway (157 runs in 224 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes) taking NZ to 438/10.

Stokes (4/70), Jofra Archer (2/75) and Shoaib Bashir (2/105) were the leading wicket-takers for England.

At lunch, England was 314/6 on day three, with Harry Brook (51*) and Gus Atkinson (8*) batting. Ben Duckett (113 in 99 balls, with 19 fours) and Jacob Bethell (74 in 133 balls, with nine fours) put England on top. (ANI)

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