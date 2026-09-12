England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets to complete 3-0 Test sweep

Birmingham [UK], September 12 (ANI): England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan with an eight-wicket victory in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday, chasing down a target of 130 with ease on the fourth morning.

England finished on 130/2 in 24.2 overs, with Joe Root unbeaten on 62 off 69 balls and Jordan Cox not out on 59 off 76 balls. The victory gave England their first home Test series whitewash against Pakistan.

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Pakistan, who had been bowled out for just 133 in their first innings, staged a remarkable fightback in their second innings and were dismissed for 449, setting England a target of 130.

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The visitors' second innings was led by captain Shan Masood, who narrowly missed a century with 95, while Babar Azam scored 76 and Azan Awais made 59. However, the standout performance came from Test debutant Razaullah, who smashed 81 off 63 balls, including nine sixes and four fours.

Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas, who scored 42, added 121 runs for the ninth wicket to give Pakistan a 129-run lead. Razaullah's nine sixes equalled the record for most sixes by a batter on Test debut. Josh Tongue eventually dismissed Abbas before Razaullah was stumped off Dan Lawrence as Pakistan were bowled out for 449.

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Earlier, Pakistan's first innings had lasted only 33.5 overs as they were bowled out for 133. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 43, and Mohammad Abbas made 21, while Tongue claimed 4/42, Ollie Robinson returned 3/15, and Jofra Archer took 3/25.

England responded with 453 in their first innings to take a commanding 320-run lead. Harry Brook top-scored with 75, while Jamie Smith made 69, Dan Lawrence scored 65, Emilio Gay contributed 60, and Robinson added a quick 50. Pakistan debutant Razaullah was their most successful bowler with 4/148.

Pakistan's second innings began disastrously, with Robinson dismissing Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for ducks in the opening over. However, Masood and Awais steadied the innings before Babar joined Masood to help Pakistan recover.

England had already taken a 2-0 lead in the series before the Edgbaston Test, winning the opening match at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs. The final victory completed a dominant series for Joe Root's side.

Brief scores: Pakistan 133 (Saud Shakeel 43; Josh Tongue 4/42) and 449 (Shan Masood 95, Babar Azam 76, Razaullah 81; Gus Atkinson 3/109) lost to England 453 (Harry Brook 75, Jamie Smith 69, Dan Lawrence 65, Emilio Gay 60, Ollie Robinson 50; Razaullah 4/148) and 130/2 (Joe Root 62*, Jordan Cox 59*) by eight wickets.(ANI)

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