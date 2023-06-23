England to double down on Bazball

London, June 22

England coach Brendon McCullum said the opening Ashes Test “validated” their attacking approach despite the two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston and that they would be even more aggressive in the second match of the series.

England were in the driver’s seat for much of the match but Australia’s often cautious approach prevailed thanks to a match-winning 55-run ninth-wicket partnership between captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

It was England’s third defeat in 14 Tests since McCullum joined captain Ben Stokes at the helm last May. “Obviously you’d rather have won the game, but the way that we played, I think it’s validated our style,” McCullum said. “If we’d have got a little bit of the rub of the green then we might have been on the other side of it. It was a cracking Test match and two very different styles of play. But like a heavyweight boxing match, not everyone has to fight the same. I’m sure they (Australia) will stick to that strategy all the way through, which I think is great because we’ll go a little harder.” — Reuters